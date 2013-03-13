NEC Launches New V Series LCD Display

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched its latest addition to its commercial-grade V Series, the V463 display, powered by an LED-backlight, slimmer cabinet depth and an OPS-compliant expansion slot.

Delivering a 54 percent decrease in power consumption compared to its predecessor, the V463 large-screen display maintains its brightness. Its edge-lit LED backlight enables a slimmer cabinet depth and lightweight design, providing flexibility for a variety of installations. With a full HD panel, integrated temperature sensors and fans, the V463 is designed for applications that require extended use, including retail stores, restaurants, indoor venues, training facilities and corporate boardrooms.

The V463 also features built-in, 10-watt speakers and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant expansion slot. This future-proofs the display and allows for the integration of a computer or other NEC/third-party accessories. Moreover, video, RS-232 control and power are passed internally from the display to the computer, eliminating additional cabling and simplifying installations.

“Like the other LED backlit models in the V Series, the V463 delivers vivid imagery while offering a compelling total cost of ownership equation,” said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager of Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “Organizations benefit from the economic and environmental benefits of the display.”

The V463 includes the following features:

•LED backlighting technology for reduced power consumption

•Commercial-grade LCD panel and components, which enable extended run times

•1920 x 1080 full HD native resolution

•350/500 cd/m² brightness (typical/maximum) and 4000:1 contrast ratio

•DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D (in/out), VGA 15 pin D-sub (Composite, Component, S-Video)

•RS-232C, Ethernet (RJ45), IR Remote, DDC/CI for external control

•Built-in, 10-watt speakers

•TileMatrix, which facilitates video walls up to 10 x 10

•Built-in ATSC digital tuner, which allows for high-definition broadcast capabilities (V463-AVT model only)

•Bundled solution, which includes a V463 display and single board computer (OPS-PCAF-WS) for simple digital signage (V463-PC model only)

•Optional accessories, including speakers, stand, a variety of internal and external computers, digital tuner, calibration kit and wall mount