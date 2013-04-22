TV One Releases New Dual Output Scaling HDBaseT Card

The What: TV One has introduced a new HDBaseT dual output scaling module which will provide two HDBaseT standard outputs per slot for the CORIOmaster and CORIOmatrix.The What Else: The HDBaseT module allows for transmission of uncompressed HDMI standard signals up to 100m, over good quality Cat-6 network cable. Many new professional display products are incorporating an HDBaseT receiver so this module will enhance the versatility of the TV One range of video processors still further. In addition, by using HDBaseT, the display can now be located some distance from the video hardware, using inexpensive, readily-available LAN cabling with a standard RJ-45 connector and without any image degradation. A separate 100Mb ethernet input is provided to accommodate control applications.



One More Thing: The scaling output of the module allows for incoming chassis input signals of other formats to be converted to the desired resolution and frame rate on the module outputs based on HDBaseT standards.