The Triple E Recreational Vehicle booth at RV Show.

When Triple E Recreational Vehicles traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, for the annual RV show, they selected Videotel's VP70 Industrial Media Player for their digital signage.

Videotel's VP70 Industrial Digital Signage Media Player provides a digital signage solution for displaying video, audio, photos, and images of product or services. The digital media player loops files for audiences. The VP70 has USB or SD readers.