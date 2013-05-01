Harman’s Mixing with Professionals Seminar Head to Dallas

Harman's Soundcraft continues its “Mixing with Professionals” (MwP) series with a stop in Dallas, TX on May 15, 2013.



MwP offers tips and tricks about using Soundcraft Vi Series consoles from some of live sound’s most accomplished engineers. Ken Newman, front of house engineer for Barry Manilow and owner of Newman Audio, will conduct the Dallas sessions.

Ken Newman is currently on tour with Manilow and has done live sound for Chris Isaak, Anita Baker, Stevie Nicks, Liza Minnelli, Paul Anka and other top performers. No stranger to a front of house console, Newman began mixing sound in 1972 as a teenager and hasn’t stopped since.

Newman will give MwP attendees in-depth training on the Soundcraft Vi Series consoles in a classroom atmosphere that allows plenty of hands-on training. If participants bring a USB stick they can save their settings and take them on the road for their next gig, or keep working on their settings using the Soundcraft Virtual Vi offline editors, which is available free on the Soundcraft website.

“I really enjoy doing the Soundcraft ‘Mixing with Professionals’ seminars and so do the attendees, who learn a lot about using the Vi Series consoles in the real-world of live performance,” said Newman. “There’s no console I’d rather have in front of me than a Soundcraft Vi6—it puts everything I need at my fingertips and let’s me handle the most demanding live mixing situations with complete assurance.”

The MwP sessions will be held on May 15 at Dobbs Stanford Corporation, 2715 Electronic Lane, Dallas, TX 75220.