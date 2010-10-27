Shure Launches SM58 Give It Voice Tour

NILES, IL--As a tribute to the millions of yet-to-be-discovered musicians whose talent has the ability to inspire, excite, and bring people together, Shure is launching the SM58 Give It Voice Tour. The tour, which gives musicians a social platform to amplify their voices, “runs on music and is fed by fans.” Bands can showcase their music, compete for a chance to perform in live regional shows, and rock the legendary Shure SM58 Vocal Microphone at the RedGorilla Music Fest in Austin, Texas.

Shure is calling all independent artists to participate by registering and submitting a soundtrack. Online, fans will listen to music, vote for their favorites, and decide who has a chance at stardom. The top three bands will be chosen from each region, including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Toronto, to perform at local venues. The fan-favorite will then get the opportunity to rock out on the SM58 at Austin’s RedGorilla Music Fest and win $10,000 worth of Shure gear.

“Whether you’re an open mic night musician, garage band junkie, or working out of your bedroom, the Give It Voice Tour will make it possible for you to share your music with the world and reach potential fans,” said Terri Hartman, Director of Marketing for The Americas at Shure. “It’s the public who has the ability to pave the way for musicians, so we are giving America a voice when it comes to discovering new talent. Fans can vote for the bands they want to see, where they want to see them play, and win Shure gear, like earphones and headphones along the way.”

The top three bands in each region will have the opportunity to perform with the Shure SM58 Vocal Microphone. The SM58 has been the industry standard since 1966, and its tailored vocal response for sound makes it ideal for live performances. The SM58 captures the spirit of a true entertainer, and it’s built for anyone who is serious about their music.



To participate in Shure’s Give It Voice Tour contest, or to learn more, please visit giveitvoice.shure.com.