Digital Signage Expo Early Registration Discounts Expire Friday

Early registration discounts for Digital Signage Expo’s 2013 February 26-28 Annual Educational Conference program will expire after Friday, February 1st.

Professional education at DSE 2013 includes two Keynote Breakfasts, 32 general conference seminars, 40 targeted Industry Vertical Discussion Groups, 16 pre- and post-show educational events, and over 42 free workshops staged in three on-floor theaters, as well as a trade show floor comprised of over 180 exhibitors featuring technological applications from around the world.

The two-day Gold Passport – which costs $865 through 2/1 and $1,150 thereafter – includes admittance to both Keynote breakfasts, a choice of four general conference sessions, the Wednesday attendee networking reception and access to the exhibit hall on both Wednesday and Thursday, 2/27 & 28.

Pricing options are also available for single day admittance or individual conference sessions including all Tuesday pre-show or Friday post-show programs at: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-2013-packages-and-pricing.

DSE is designed to provide a comprehensive educational opportunity for end-user senior management, administrators and technologists, digital network operators, integrators and installers and vendors who serve the digital signage industry to meet, exchange ideas, see the newest offerings, and learn what they need to know to successfully, plan, develop, install, operate, and manage a digital signage network, as well as the best way to incorporate convergent and interactive technologies to heighten customer and stakeholder engagement.

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “DSE is an immersive educational experience and an up-to-date 360 view of the innovation that drives the digital signage industry, which is why DSE annually attracts all the top professionals in our industry.” He added, “Anyone who is contemplating, already committed to or has deployed a digital signage installation will learn how to get the most out of that investment at DSE.”