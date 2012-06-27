Lowell Manufacturing Celebrates 65th Anniversary

From L-R: Tom Lowell, residential sales manager; John Lowell, president/CEO; and Wilhelm Lowell, operations manager.

Throughout 2012, Lowell Manufacturing Company will be celebrating its 65th anniversary as a U.S. manufacturer of AV and related products. The company was founded in 1947 by Ben Lowell and his wife Dorothy, the parents of current company president/CEO John Lowell and his siblings, including residential sales manager Tom Lowell, and operations manager Wilhelm Lowell.

John reflects on his early years: "As a child, I vividly remember company picnics at the plant with my six brothers and sisters and all the Lowell employees. My father always tried to create a family atmosphere around the company, as we continue to do today. As we have grown in the industry over the last 65 years, we have never lost track of what it means to be a family-owned and operated company. There are the principles under which my parents started the business, and they have served us well. Close personal relationships with business partners and a company atmosphere that remains focused yet friendly—the value of these things cannot be overstated."

Today, the Lowell headquarters is located in Pacific, MO, about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis. Its core team of employees continues to serve the company with dedication and enthusiasm, and many of the team have been with Lowell for 20-plus years. Engineering, metal fabrication, welding, paint, and assembly are all located at the Pacific facility. Because the company's products fall into three major categories (rack, power, and audio), its engineering department includes mechanical, audio, and electrical engineers.

"Our philosophy is, and has always been, to listen to what customers want, to do the job right by designing value-driven products of exceptional quality, and to build them in America, outsourcing as little as possible,” John Lowell continued. “Our goal is to provide real value by designing products that install quickly, minimize installation time, and contribute to the project's bottom line."