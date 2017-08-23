Verrex Welcomes Jennifer Brown as California Account Executive

Verrex has hired Jennifer Brown as sales account executive based in Cypress, CA. She will work to contribute to the company’s enterprise sales initiatives by delivering Verrex’s portfolio of conferencing and collaboration expertise to clients throughout the California region. She will focus on AV system design/build, service, and support solutions and joins a team led by Verrex California general manager, Kim Henderson.

Jennifer Brown

“Jennifer’s wealth of AV experience and industry knowledge make her a key addition to the Verrex family,” Henderson said. “We are fortunate to find someone of her caliber and I am confident our clients will feel the same. Jennifer will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality AV solutions throughout the California market.”

Brown joins Verrex with more than 20 years of experience in the California AV market. Her prior experience includes serving as senior sales engineer at AVI-SPL, senior sales account manager at Integrated Media Systems, and senior sales consultant at Intellisys Group. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies from University of California at Santa Barbara, and has completed numerous AV manufacturer training courses. She also sits on the Los Angeles-based Bresee Foundation board of directors executive committee, Blind Children’s Center board of directors executive committee, and Echoes of Hope board of directors.

“I am thrilled about joining an outstanding organization like Verrex,” Brown said. “This transition is a win-win for me: I am able to continue my career working in a technology field I know very well and love very much, while becoming part of an organization that upholds the highest standards in solution quality and client satisfaction. I have been in the AV industry for over 22 years and take great pride in safeguarding a well thought-of reputation, so this move is very exciting for me. My passion to develop and maintain high-fidelity relationships with clients will dovetail nicely with the Verrex business model.”

Brown joins Verrex’s California office in Cypress, CA. It is part of the company’s global workplaces, which include Mountainside, NJ, Boston, Houston, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.