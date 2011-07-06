PESA Offers 4X4 HD Multi-Rate Router

PESA is now accepting orders for its new multi-rate four input and four output high definition routing system, with a full set of features for network control.

The new OC44-3G-P4 is part of the next generation of high definition multi-rate routers designed for SDI studios, high performance digital signage, and security and surveillance applications.

Self-contained in a 1RU chassis, the OC44-3G-P4 offers full auto equalization at each input for cable lengths over 300m (1000 ft) at 720p and 100m (300 ft) at 1080i or 1080p. Each output port can be configured for standard SMPTE reclocking data rates or set for auto-bypass mode when non-SMPTE signals are required. This unit is capable of storing multiple switch presets and provides glitch-free switching with Genlocked sources. Signal management control includes breakaway level switching and output signal locking.

The OC44-3G-P4 is configurable for a variety of control options including Ethernet connectivity, RS-232 serial control, or from a local pushbutton control panel. Additionally, PESA’s open control system protocol is configurable by many third party management systems. Each OC44-3G-P4 comes standard with PESA’s Virtual Panel Windows GUI interface, or it can be upgraded to the full-featured Cattrax network based control and diagnostics software program.