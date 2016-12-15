Verrex Appoints New Director of Global Managed Services

Verrex has appointed Michael Shinn as director of global managed services. He will be responsible for service operations and solutions, and will aim to create additional value for global clients in the company’s managed service portfolio. He will focus on building on Verrex’s AV-as-a-Service offerings, including cloud-conferencing and remote monitoring, as well as expanding the integrator’s break/fix, global service desk, maintenance, and onsite support. Shinn reports directly to Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry.

“We are excited about adding this young industry leader to head our crucial AV managed services group,” Berry said. “As a global company, we need to continue to grow and satisfy our clients’ needs. Michael gives us that opportunity through his hands-on-approach to problem resolution and just getting the job done.”

Michael Shinn

Shinn joins Verrex with more than 12 years of experience in the audiovisual industry. Career highlights include vice president of customer relations at IMS Technology Services; adjunct faculty/professor of computer science at La Salle University; service manager at IMS Audio Visual; and coordinator of multimedia services at La Salle. He holds a bachelor of arts in communications from La Salle University and has completed numerous AV industry training and certification courses. In addition, he has contributed expertise to a number of AV industry publications and organizations, including InfoComm International and NSCA (National Systems Contractor Association).

“I am thrilled to be joining Verrex in this role to lead the GMS team,” Shinn said. “The continuing trend in the industry is a focus on managed services, and Verrex is offering me the opportunity to grow their business on a global scale, hone their GMS process, and expand the efficiency of the department. I’m extremely excited to be joining this team at such a strong uptick in the managed services trend.”