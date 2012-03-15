Stampede Named Cornerstone Partner of AIA

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. announced that it has become a Cornerstone Partner of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

In doing so, according to company president Kevin Kelly, Stampede is the first distributor of professional audio-video solutions to ever become a designated Cornerstone Partner of the AIA.

“As architects increasingly play a larger role in determining the best technology solutions for builders, designers, developers and property owners, the education offered to them has to increase as well,” Kelly said.

“Through this new Cornerstone Partnership with the AIA, we will be able to offer architects comprehensive courses that count toward their continuing education credits. No other distributor of professional audio and video solutions can make this claim and it’s one more reason why architects can turn to Stampede for both product and education solutions that meet their needs.”

Through the AIA Cornerstone Partnership program, building product manufacturers, trade associations, and service providers provide valuable continuing education resources to AIA members. In return, each partner company receives turnkey solutions from the AIA that supplement its marketing efforts to the more than 83,000 AIA members year-round.

AIA members are required to accumulate a number of continuing education credits each year as part of their membership, and Stampede is now submitting training content from its Big Book of AV sessions for evaluation and approval as continuing education credits.

Stampede has designated an hour at the beginning of each Big Book of AV Tour solely for members of the architectural community. The Architects Power Hour will run from noon to 1 p.m. at each stop of the tour, and will allow architects to meet one-on-one with the exhibiting ProAV manufacturers.