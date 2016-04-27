Van Metschke Joins Church Relations Team at CCI Solutions

Van Metschke, church relations associate, CCI Solutions

CCI Solutions has appointed Van Metschke to the role of church relations associate. Metschke brings more than 30 years of production experience to the job, with 20 years of that experience spent on church staffs including Saddleback Church and Mariners Church. Metschke is a frequent co-host of the Church Tech Weekly podcast and is also a regular contributor to Sundaymag.tv as well as other online publications. CCI Solutions believes Metschke’s experience working with all aspects of the production and the technical side of the church will make him a valuable asset to the team.

“I will be focusing on the relationships that CCI Solutions has with their customers in the House of Worship market,” said Metschke. “I understand what they go through on a day-to-day basis. I know what their challenges are and I can help problem solve through every step of the integration process. I have experienced every level of production challenges, from the church production that rely on a volunteer staff all the way up to larger churches. Each problem is unique, and I love to be able to provide solutions and lasting relationships.”

“We are passionate about helping churches use audio, video, and lighting technology to create powerful worship experiences for the people of their communities," stated VP of systems integration, Duke DeJong. "Who better to represent us to the churches we serve than a guy who has so much experience leading technical artists in some amazing ministries, big and small? We're excited to have Van join our team and to put his experience and passion for helping churches and their staff to use assisting churches across the nation!”