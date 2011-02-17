WireSpring Digital Signage Affordability Report

- Digital signage became considerably more affordable during 2010, according to the findings of a new study conducted by WireSpring's Digital Signage Insider blog. The survey findings are part of The 2010 Digital Signage Pricing Report, which is available as a free download on WireSpring's website. A detailed summary of the findings is also provided on the Digital Signage Insider blog, in the article titled "The 2010 Digital Signage Pricing Study: Costs Have Fallen 14%".
- "Continuing the trend that started in 2004, the cost of implementing a digital signage network of any size has never been lower, with component commoditization and economic conditions driving the cost of implementation down significantly from last year," said Bill Gerba, WireSpring CEO and Senior Writer for the Digital Signage Insider. "While we don't expect a meaningful decrease in the cost of components in 2011, the increased focus on smaller screens and the efficiencies of easy-to-create dynamic content should continue to reduce the cost of implementing and managing a network," he added.
- The 2010 Digital Signage Pricing Report analyzes the following components:
- 40" LCD screen
- Player hardware
- Display mount
- Player software
- Management software and tech support
- Installation
- Initial project management
- Based on a fairly typical, 100-screen network, the total cost of each digital sign is $3,720. This includes 3 years of service fees, but excludes related costs such as the personnel who manage the content.
- Other key findings from the report:
- The price of LCD screens rebounded a bit from 2009 lows, with the current "sweet spot" for a 40" commercial display sitting between $750 and $1,000.
- Commercial displays are overwhelmingly preferred over their consumer-grade counterparts, with virtually all large networks relying exclusively on them.
- Only about 3% of those with large project experience have never used a SaaS management platform for at least one of their projects.
- Methodology
- The survey was conducted in November 2010 using the SurveyMonkey online survey tool. 279 total responses were collected. Most respondents were readers of the Digital Signage Insider blog, though some may have received the survey via a friend, colleague or social network notification (e.g. Twitter). To determine the typical market pricing for each item in the study, WireSpring also conducted more thorough phone and email interviews with several network owners and operators.
- How to get the report
- To download the free report: http://www.wirespring.com/reports/
