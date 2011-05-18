Clear-Com Honors Student with USITT Award

Alameda, CA--Clear-Com has announced its ongoing participation in the USITT’s (United States Institute for Theater Technology) Young Designers & Technicians (YD&T) Awards.

Pat Hamp, regional sales manager, Southeastern USA and Caribbean, with award winner Siobhan Ruane.



This year, as sponsor of the organization’s Stage Management Award, Clear-Com and USITT honored University of Delaware senior Siobhan Ruane for her dedication to the performing arts. The award is part of USITT’s annual Conference & Stage Expo, which attracts roughly 4,000 design and production technology professionals each year.

The YD&T Awards are presented to novices in the industry who demonstrate excellence in areas such as stage management, technical production, makeup design, lighting design and more. Clear-Com’s regional sales manager, Southeastern USA and Caribbean, Patrick Hamp, was on site to present the honoree with the award during a presentation at this year’s Expo in Charlotte, NC.

Clear-Com has been sponsoring the Stage Management Award for the past decade.

“Clear-Com’s success, just as the students who are being recognized for this award, has grown out of the live sound/theater industry,” said Judy Cheng, Clear-Com’s director of marketing. “With this said, the USITT Awards are an excellent way for us to recognize those starting their career in the field. In addition, the USITT Awards serve as a significant platform that unites members of the industry while also honoring the exceptional skills of individuals in the field. We are extremely proud to participate in such a unique and important event.”