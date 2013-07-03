Barco LiveDots Introduces 14mm Transparent LED Display

The What: Barco LiveDots has introduced the V14m, a 14 mm pixel pitch transparent LED display - with 4,300 nits brightness and a contrast of 6,000:1.



The What Else: One feature of the V14m is its magnetic V-lock, which is designed to reduce setup times and enable a single technician to safely install an 800x800 tile on his own. A lightweight and slim LED display, the V14m can be boxed and shipped easily and takes up only as much space as strictly necessary. The V14m shares its mechanics with the C series, so that rental companies that already own the Barco C series mechanics can reuse them for the V14m.

Not only can the V14m be used indoors, but it is also ideally suited for temporary outdoor use, as it is equipped with the latest outdoor SMD technology. Thanks to its rental typhoon test certificate - in addition to its full IP65 rating for the front and back - it is completely waterproof. This testing program, developed in-house, not only evaluates the effect of water and dust (the basis for the IP rating) on the LED display, it also takes the impact of UV rays, varying temperatures and vibrations into account.

Like the other V series LED displays, the V14m is driven by the DV-100 image processor, which offers high-performance scaling. It supports all the latest video standards (HDMI, DisplayPort, 3G SDI), and incorporates front panel controls. In combination with the V series Toolset (VTS), the DV-100 allows for creative setups and remote control. The VTS comes with an intuitive interface for easy display setup and management, and it offers advanced options such as brightness and color temperature control and display configuration tools.