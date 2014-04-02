Summit Pro Works and Meyer Sound LYON

To tap into the growing demand for more powerful and versatile sound reinforcement in event production, Summit Pro Works of Dayton, Ohio has invested in a new Meyer Sound LYON linear sound reinforcement system.

Meyer Sound LYON linear sound reinforcement system

Rob Snyder, CEO of Summit Pro Works said he was “impressed by the system’s substantial power with its modest size and weight. Together with the fact that it is a self-powered system, LYON gives us a significant advantage when it comes to truck pack and gross truck weight.”

Introduced in January, LYON incorporates the performance of the LEO Family in a lighter and more compact package, extending the advantages of linear self-powered systems to a wider range of venues and applications. Summit Pro Works expects the system to find rapid acceptance across its client base, which includes both Christian and secular concert touring acts, summer festivals, civic celebrations, and corporate events.

The system shipped to Summit Pro Works comprises 16 LYON-M main line array loudspeakers, eight 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements, and two Galileo Callisto 616 array processors. The LYON investment bolsters the company’s existing Meyer Sound inventory of more than 100 units, including M’elodie and MICA line array loudspeakers, several UltraSeries™ models, 700-HP subwoofers, and MJF-212A stage monitors.

“Summit Pro Works has been a Meyer Sound house since the company started, and we’ve never looked back,” says Snyder. “The sound quality and versatility are suitable, and the systems are widely accepted on band riders.”

The LYON system investment was a joint decision by Snyder and John Youker, owner of Summit Pro Works. In addition to pro audio system rentals, Summit Pro Works also offers recording services and custom road case manufacturing.