Userful and WG Electronic Transparent Video Walls

Userful and WG Electronics have partnered to deliver transparent video wall solutions.

WG Electronic, with their transparent displays, and Userful, with their video walls, have partnered to create transparent video walls

WG Electronic’s transparent displays show product information in the foreground while the product itself or anything else can be viewed through the transparent display in the background. With WG Electronics’ adoption of Userful as its video wall solution, customers are able to implement transparent video walls allowing them to cover larger areas like entire storefronts.

The Userful Network Video Wall is the first video wall to deliver 4k and larger content over the network in real time from a Core i7 PC.

“The innovative transparent displays from WG Electronics are a great fit for Userful Network Video Wall and create a huge range of exciting applications,” said Tim Griffin, founder and CTO of Userful Corporation. “Customers can now deploy amazing transparent video walls without blowing their budgets. Two innovative solutions working together to revolutionize the visual display market.”

“WG Electronics is very happy to join Userful as partners and offer a simple and unique solution to our customers”, said Franz Göschl and Stefan Wibmer, founders of WG-Electronics.