InfoComm Green Award Presented to Da-Lite

Portland, OR--InfoComm International has presented its Green AV Award to Da-Lite Screen Company, Inc.

The award was presented at the InfoComm 100, a conference designed to bring together top AV industry leaders and volunteers.

The Green AV Award was created by InfoComm to recognize people and organizations for implementing environmentally sustainable practices in the manufacturing of products, integration of AV systems, reduction of waste in the workplace, or through similar strategies.

As a sustainable manufacturer, Da-Lite Screen Company gives validity and trust to specifiers, integrators and end users who select Da-Lite products to comply with stringent guidelines for environmental design, chemical or particle emissions and overall quality. Da-Lite’s environmental initiatives include ISO 14001:2004 for all domestic production facilities, GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality and GREENGUARD Children and Schools certification for all screen surfaces, 100 percent landfill diversion for the Warsaw, Indiana production facility and the Screen Green Exchange Program for old or unused projection screens.

Da-Lite is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and, in addition, has been an active member of the Indiana Environmental Stewardship Program since 2008 and was renewed by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management in June for another three year term in the program.