Almo Selected as Key Digital Distributor

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV has been selected as the professional audiovisual distributor for digital video technology company Key Digital.

As part of the agreement, Almo Pro AV now stocks Key Digital’s full array of premium commercial-grade HDMI cables, switchers and other signal distribution products. Key Digital will also participate as an exhibitor and presenter during Almo’s Fall 2011 E4 AV training and networking tour, which commences in October.

“Key Digital shares our philosophy about the importance of education and training for integrator success,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo. “Many of our partners are still using residential HDMI products when they really need digital solutions that are designed specifically for commercial use. Almo Pro AV now offers Key Digital’s premium commercial-grade HDMI cables, baluns and switchers/distribution products — these advanced HDMI solutions need to be a part of our dealers’ everyday business.”

“Our customers have repeatedly stressed the need to have our products available through Almo Professional AV,” said Dan O’Donnell, national sales manager for Key Digital. “Almo is a strong distributor with a knowledgeable sales team. They have a heavy focus on education and training, provide strong logistics, and stock the top brands of audiovisual products that our integrators currently use. The addition of our commercial HDMI and analog products gives the Almo Professional AV dealers a solid and reliable digital AV solution that truly embraces HDMI and digital connectivity.”

Key Digital will exhibit at Almo’s E4 AV networking and training tour, which is going to be in Chicago on October 6 and New York on October 27. Key Digital’s Mike Tsinberg will lead a CTS-certified training session titled “HDMI Plug & Play vs. Plug & Pray” during the Chicago E4 event.

Almo offers all of Key Digital’s HD Python Series basic and premium commercial HDMI cables and FatCat Series balun devices as well as the Phantom Series of HDMI video/audio switchers. Key Digital products are integrated into commercial applications for retail, house of worship, bar & restaurant, hospitality, digital signage, corporate, government, entertainment, healthcare, multiple dwelling units, command and control, private transportation and education installations.