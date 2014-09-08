URC, SnapAV Team Up

URChas entered "the first phase" of a strategic partnership with SnapAV, the installer-friendly manufacturer that provides over 1,500 AV solutions for the residential and commercial channels.

Starting September 5, SnapAV is offering fully vetted, out-of-the-box solutions including ccGEN2 home automation and Complete Control Products from URC. These product lines are available nationwide, making SnapAV's e-commerce prowess available to all dealers who seek one-stop-shopping and the ease of purchasing online.

Calling it a "strategic partnership between two independent manufacturers to offer unique products and services to the market," URC's senior vice president and general manager Doug Cole described the new business relationship as, "two like-minded companies who offer the best-in-class in service and rock-solid reliable products joining together to launch a new way for dealers to buy complete end-to-end solutions from one source."

"This is the first phase of great things to come from the cooperation of URC and SnapAV," Cole continued. "And it's clearly the next logical phase in the carefully planned rollout of ccGEN2, our whole-house home automation product line for distribution dealers."