Lab.gruppen Introduces LUCIA Decentralized Installation Amplifier

The What: Lab.gruppen has launched its new install dedicated amplifier range, the two-channel LUCIA (Localized Utility Compact Intelligent Amplification), a compact and versatile Energy Star compliant Class D amplifier platform.

Lab.gruppen's LUCIA Decentralized Installation Amplifier



LUCIA combines low-impedance amplifier electronics with DSP in the smallest amplifier the company has ever produced.

For small-scale AV applications where high quality audio is required, without the complication and additional cost of a distributed system with centralized rack-mounted amplification, matrixing, and processing, LUCIA offers systems designers a more logical and cost-efficient solution, one that is suited for corporate boardrooms, classrooms and small lecture theatres, museum multi-media areas, and retail units.

The What Else: The range comprises of four models across two power configurations - 2 x 60 Watts and 2 x 120 Watts – each available with either four-in, four-out matrix-mixer and configurable DSP features (LUCIA 120/2M, LUCIA 240/2M) or in a basic two-in, two-out configuration (LUCIA 120/2 and LUCIA 240/2). While all models are equipped with DSP pre-configured ‘out of the box’ for operation in typical applications, the Matrix variants also facilitate easy setup via USB connection (with Windows and Mac LUCIA configuration software) to unlock the full potential of the processing and mix-matrix to meet specific system requirements.

Featuring classic Lab.gruppen limiters and mastering quality EQ and processing algorithms evolved from TC Electronic’s industry leading System 6000, LUCIA is a synthesis of TC Group’s technologies – bringing truly exceptional sonic performance to this type of product for the first time. Among other advanced DSP features, the new Enhanced Bass Profile delivers improved LF performance from standard full-range in-ceiling or surface mount loudspeakers, to the extent that the need for a separate subwoofer may be negated – saving both time and cost.

These intelligent amplifiers also benefit from an Auto Load Sense feature, with the device automatically measuring the impedance of a connected loudspeaker load and adjusting itself accordingly to deliver full power, at all impedances (2–8 ohm). All LUCIA models also come with fan control for silent operation at low volumes, and low-noise even at high output when fan is operational.

The Why: “LUCIA breaks new ground for Lab.gruppen, at the same time drawing on our knowledge and expertise in powerful, energy efficient amplification," product research manager, Install Products, Lab.gruppen, Klas Dalbjorn said. "Like E Series, LUCIA is Energy Star compliant, and is built upon proven Class D technology. The ease of install, ease of use, and relatively low through-life cost make this a very compelling choice in today’s marketplace.”

Key Features:

• Maximum output power across range of loads - 2 x 60 Watts (LUCIA 120/2) or 2 x 120 Watts (LUCIA 240/2) into eight, four, or two ohms

• 4 x 4 mix matrix - Route internally to amplifier or to line-level outputs

• DSP features - Per channel presets for high-pass filter, parametric EQ, multiband compressor, look-ahead limiter

• Configuration Software - Windows and Mac software wizard for initial set-up, advanced editor for preset configuration (connection via USB)

• Default preset mode - Works out of the box for common applications with no configuration

• GPIO - Remote control (eg. Wall panel) for channel switching, level – integration with paging systems

• Compact form - Half-rack, 1U chassis, and supplied bracket for discreet on-wall mounting (eg. behind display screens)

• Class D amplifier - Patent-pending design

• Auto Load Sense - Proprietary auto-set VPL (Voltage Peak Limiter) for optimum performance with connected load

• Fail-safe operation - Comprehensive short circuit, thermal, and under-voltage protection

• Balanced and unbalanced (RCA) inputs - Connects to any input source

• Universal power supply - Operates at 100 - 240 Volts AC (50 or 60 Hertz)

• Energy Star compliant - Conforms to green building standards

• Auto standby and wake-up - Standby power consumption less than one Watt

• Fan control - Silent operation in idle and at lower output levels

• CE, CSA, CCC, and PSE approvals - Conforms to building codes worldwide