UNLV Installs Planar Video Wall in Fitness Center

The University of Nevada Las Vegas has installed a Planar Systems Inc. Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System for a large video wall installation to motivate students at the university’s fitness center to get into shape as they watch on-screen workout programs.



Planar's video wall is comprised of 12 Clarity Matrix LCD displays forming a 6x2 wall above the first floor cardio area at UNLV rec center

The installation is composed of 12 Clarity Matrix LCD video wall displays that form a 6x2 video wall above the first-floor cardio area of the UNLV Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Multiple displays serve up a stream of sports, news and other television programming, engaging students and keeping them motivated as they work out using elliptical machines, treadmills and other sports equipment.

“To even those most dedicated to getting fit, a treadmill session can get boring quickly,” said Erin Farrar, UNLV’s Director of Campus Recreation Services. “So having the ability to watch a game or even a cooking show, especially on a big screen, makes the time fly by and keeps hundreds of students motivated to work out when they otherwise might not be. We love these displays as much the students do, because they make a statement about our commitment to advanced technology and bringing content and information to viewers on the very latest digital media platforms.”

UNLV chose a Clarity Matrix LCD video wall from Planar for its design. Its features include:

•Ultra-narrow bezel width: A major reason UNLV selected Clarity Matrix was its ultra-narrow tiled bezel width of 3.7 millimeters, which makes the gaps between the displays almost invisible which is important when the focus should be on the game or programming and not on the video wall itself.

•Distributed design: Clarity Matrix has a distributed design, which allows components such as power supplies and controllers to be located in a remote rack room, which appeals to UNLV. By not having to install power outlets behind each LCD display, the university saved in labor and materials costs.

•Quick installation: To install Clarity Matrix video wall, UNLV used the Planar EasyAxis Mounting System, which facilitated the quick alignment of the 12 LCD displays that make up the video wall.

• Ease of maintenance: Scalability and serviceability were also factors in UNLV’s decision. If the university wants to increase the size of its video wall, it can do so by inserting new rows or columns without the need for additional electrical infrastructure. When maintenance is needed, UNLV can access individual displays.

• Visual performance: Clarity Matrix delivers 800-nit brightness, a 3,500:1 contrast ratio, 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle. In addition, the video wall can be set up so that each display shows a different television feed, or several displays show the same feed. Clarity Matrix also features LED backlight technology for deep blacks and high contrast.

Planar offers 46-inch and 55-inch sizes and models are also available in a variety of brightness options, bezel widths and with multi-touch interactivity and 3D technology "The UNLV installation demonstrates why so many organizations are implementing Clarity Matrix video walls in innovative ways,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing and product strategy for Planar Systems. “With its outstanding image quality, simplified installation and maintenance, and 24x7 mission-critical reliability, Clarity Matrix is the go-to solution for today’s LCD video walls, whether they are used for advertising, data visualization, or helping college students attain their fitness goals.”

