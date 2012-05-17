BSS Audio BLU-805 and BLU-325 Processors

BSS Audio introduced AVB (IEEE Audio Video Bridging) functionality to its Soundweb London family of digital signal processors with the addition of two Soundweb London devices.

The new Soundweb London BLU-805 and BLU-325 devices are AVB versions of the BLU-800 and BLU-320 CobraNet siblings from which they are derived.

The BLU-805 offers the same configurable signal processing capability as the existing BLU-800 device. Both new devices offer configurable inputs and outputs, compatibility with all Soundweb London input and output card options, logic processing capability, the 256-channel Soundweb London digital audio bus and GPIO.

Each device offers up to 16 inputs and outputs, configurable in banks of four. Card options include analog mic/line inputs with Phantom Power, analog outputs, digital inputs (AES/EBU and S/PDIF), digital outputs, the Soundweb London AEC Input Card and the Soundweb London Telephone Hybrid Card.

The BLU-805 and BLU-325 devices allow 64 incoming AVB channels and 64 outgoing AVB channels at 48kHz, or 32 incoming AVB channels and 32 outgoing AVB channels at 96kHz. Configuration, control and monitoring is provided by HiQnet London Architect.