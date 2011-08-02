Bretford Launches Online Seminar Vehicle

Chicago, IL--Bretford Manufacturing has launched Bretford University (BretfordU), a new education vehicle for 21st century learners.

BretfordU will offer live and online seminars that focus on new teaching methods and technologies. It is designed to help those involved in education make the learning environment a better place today for the leaders of tomorrow. BretfordU will kick-off with a live webinar series that begins on August 16.

“BretfordU was created to help those involved in education improve the environment where they teach and learn,” said Chris Petrick, CEO of Bretford Manufacturing. “Educators are responsible for starting the change. Our goal is to give them the tools and the creative ideas they need to move forward and inspire their students to become passionate learners.”

Each live webinar will begin at 2:00 p.m. EST and run approximately 30 minutes with an additional 15 minutes for questions and answers. The webinars will run live twice, and then be available on-demand via the Bretford website. The first phase of webinars will be presented by Dr. Tim Springer, president and founder of Human Environmental Research Organization – HERO, Inc. Springer is a researcher, professor, author, entrepreneur, consultant and a recognized expert. For nearly 40 years, Springer has helped a wide variety of client organizations make their environments better places to be.

“Educators are facing rapid changes in all the factors affecting learning methods and outcomes,” said Springer. “From technology and tools to the learning environment the webinars present examples, evidence and resources for managing and leveraging learning in a format that reflects the new realities of education.”

Webinar topics and dates include:

* Learning is Social (August 16 and September 22). Helps participants understand the role of interaction and cooperation on student success, recognize what helps and hinders a constructive social context, and comprehend what we know and don’t know about the role of social processes.

* Learning Spaces – The Importance of Environment (September 8 and October 18). Explores the impact of the environment on behavior and how space affects learning outcomes. Participants will learn to recognize how learning spaces can change to meet the needs of students and educators today and tomorrow.

* Designing Spaces to Enhance Learning (October 4 and November 17). Students spend about 32.5 hours a week at school – the equivalent of a full-time job. Learning spaces need to support minds at work. But most schools are little changed from those of past generations. The webinar addresses principles and guidelines for designing highly supportive learning spaces.

* Learning from Thought Leaders – Best Practices that Put Students First (November 9 and December 15). Provides examples of best practices and success stories from thought leaders and peers who are exploring the boundaries of learning and education, realizing success by putting students first and creating new approaches to learning spaces. Following the webinar, participants will be able to determine changes to try in their learning environment and identify resources for sharing and learning from peers and thought leaders.