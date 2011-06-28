DSE Accepting Speaker Proposals

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is soliciting proposals from end-users, network operators and brand marketers willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences DSE 2012 Conference March 6-9, 2010 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To ensure that the DSE 2012 seminar program includes topics that are relevant, timely and useful to attendees, DSE organized seven educational committees comprised of industry experts who volunteered to recommend topics, review proposals and approve presentations for each of the seven tracks in the DSE 2012 Conference.

Each committee's recommendations are now posted. While topics other than those recommended will be considered, the proposal must make a clear case for its inclusion. DSE asks that those interested in participating, view the guidelines prior to selecting a Speaker Proposal topic. View them at:

http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/DigitalSignageExpo/DSE2012SeminarTopics.aspx



DSE is especially interested in proposals from end-users, network operators and brand marketers willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences.

As space on the DSE 2012 conference program is limited, DSE will be able to use only a certain number of the recommended topics. For questions, contact Richard Lebovitz, editorial & educational services director, at rlebovitz@exponation.net.

Proposals should align with DSE 2012 Tracks, which include:

Digital Signage Fundamentals

Digital Out-of-Home Networks (please check back, coming soon)

Marketing & Advertising

Content University

Hardware, Software & Connectivity (please check back, coming soon)

Network Design, Management & Operations

Interactive Technology

Proposals also can be submitted for DSE 2012 Pre-Show DOOH Advertising Summit.

Download a Speaker Proposal form.

The DSE 2012 educational committees will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness and timeliness.

Speakers whose topics are selected will be required to submit final proposals and professional handouts in accordance with DSE guidelines on or before Jan. 7, 2012. DSE 2012 will take place March 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.