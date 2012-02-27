Almo Opens Registration For Two E4 2012 Events

Almo Professional A/V, in partnership with InfoComm International, has announced that registration has officially opened for the first two E4 AV training and networking events of the year, which will take place in Irvine, Calif. on April 3 and Washington D.C. on May 18. Each of the one-day programs includes 10 educational sessions, most of which are worth valuable CTS Renewal Units (RUs), along with an exhibit hall featuring 30 of the top industry manufacturers.

An overview of the Almo Pro A/V E4 AV tour can be viewed on this new highlight video.

“Since our E4 tour began in December 2009, we’ve hosted more than 4,000 attendees who have earned close to 3,000 InfoComm renewal units,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Our partners continue to tell us that this program has become a critical part of their professional development and business growth plan.” Taylor continued, “We have kept some of most popular training sessions in the agenda, like those on green AV, techorating and social media marketing, while adding new training on topics such as flexible digital signage, which will be presented by NanoLumens, our newest exclusive national partner.”

"InfoComm applauds Almo Professional A/V's dedication to delivering industry education locally and is pleased to be a partner on the E4 AV tour," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “The E4 AV Tour is fulfilling an important mission of creating a better educated AV industry that customers can have confidence in.”

The complete E4 2012 training line-up is below. More details about each session can be found here.

• Keynote: How to Design and Sell Green AV Systems (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications

• 25 Ways to Immediately Boost Your Digital Signage Business (1 CTS RU)

Brawn Consulting

Sponsored by Samsung

• Basic Acoustics and Quantifying Background Noise (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

• Analog Sunset, Digital Sunrise – How to Handle Digital Signal Routing (1 CTS RU)

Malissa Dillman, Kramer Electronic USA

• On-the-Job AV Apps (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

• The Art of “Techorating” with Displays for Commercial Applications (1 CTS RU)

Brawn Consulting

• Broaden Your Creative Horizons using Flexible Digital Signage

Richard Cope, NanoLumens

• Social Media Marketing for ProAV Dealers (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications

• Video Walls: A Start to Finish Guide for Success

Eric Fatovic, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

• Power and Grounding Best Practices (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

The E4 exhibitor show floor will be filled with the industry’s top manufacturers, many of which are showing new products, including NanoLumens, Inc. Planar Systems, Inc. is also a new E4 exhibitor and will show large-scale video walls and digital display systems.

The E4 Irvine event will take place on Tuesday, April 3 at the Irvine Hyatt Regency while the E4 D.C. event is on Friday, May 18 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Both events run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are entirely free, including parking, to Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com. The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations and live Twitter updates.

For more information: www.e4avtour.com

www.infocomm.org

www.almoproav.com