LiteWare LED Uplighters Illuminate San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco’s City Hall served as the venue for a recent private party. The main floor interior was bathed in dramatic colors by the HO (High Output) version of the GDS LiteWare wireless LED battery-powered Uplighter, exclusively distributed in North America by A.C.T Lighting.

Allegra Entertainment & Events, a full-service entertainment, production and event-planning firm in Burlingame, CA and a preferred vendor for the city of San Francisco, teamed with Little Rock-based interior designer Kaki Hockersmith on the festivities. The elegantly-restored City Hall, which was rebuilt in 1915 following the great earthquake, is a favorite spot for corporate receptions and social galas.

Allegra, which handled the event production and execution, found that the LiteWare Uplighters provided solutions to a number of lighting challenges.

“We had only a little over an hour to set up the venue,” said Allegra president Kier LaCrosse, who was the event’s show producer and lighting designer. “The lights were quick to set up and took no time to work. They were also easy to program via DMX wireless control of color changes. The colors of the fixtures are amazing. We were able to see the color from the party on the main floor all the way up to the dome of the rotunda.”

The LiteWare Uplighters accented the City Hall’s Beaux Art interior by bathing its columns and pilasters, pediments, arches and intricate carvings with dramatic hues of purple and russet.

“The Uplighters were fantastic,” LaCrosse said. “We received a ton of comments about their awesome look.”