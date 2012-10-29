SunBriteTV Offers Outdoor Televisions Discount

SunBriteTV, maker of U.S.-designed, engineered and manufactured all-weather outdoor televisions, is meeting the needs of football fans everywhere with a touchdown rebate on its line of Signature Series televisions.

The company is offering up to $600 off the price of a new weather-proof television, on 32-, 46-, 55, and 65-inch models.

“Nothing compares to watching a great game of football on a big, bright TV screen outdoors,” said Tom Dixon, vice president of marketing at SunBriteTV. “With this Get In The Game promotion, football fans around the country can choose either to save money, or upgrade to a larger screen for a similar budget. With this special rebate offer, there has never been a better time to buy an outdoor TV.”

SunBriteTV’s Signature Series is an affordable all-weather outdoor television made specifically for residential applications. Purchase a Signature Series television from an authorized SunBriteTV dealer between October 15 – December 31 to take advantage of this promotion.