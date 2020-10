Welcome to AVNetwork's new, weekly Twitter round-up. We'll be gathering the best, weirdest, and most informative (among other superlatives) tweets throughout the week and sharing with you each Friday. What better way to kick off our round-up than with pre-InfoComm tweets? See what your fellow #avtweeps had to say in anticipation of the big show this week.

Follow @SCNmag on Twitter for more pre-show coverage.