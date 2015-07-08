tvONE's MultiView AK600 & AK1200 UL Certified

tvONE has earned UL certification for its AK600 & AK1200 receivers and is now manufacturing the models in the U.K. along with other components in the Magenta series, including the Mondo Matrix, the XRTX transmitter with local monitor out and the DVI TX and RX.

Both the AK600 & AK1200 are compatible with all MultiView building-block components, including the Mondo Matrix, and support the extension of 1920x1200 resolution video from 1 to 600 feet/183 m or 1 to 1200 feet/366 m, depending on the unit used. The AK600 & AK1200 receivers boast improved sync management and handling, streamlined fourth pair options (for audio and/or serial), and an all-external configuration scheme that gives users total control over the unit. As a result, these products are easier to set up and adjust and even better at replicating 1080p (and higher) high-resolution video, according to the company.



In addition, the built-in daisy chaining capability allows the AK600DP & AK1200 to be part of a chain of up to 12 compatible MultiView receivers.