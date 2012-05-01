Hall Adds HDMI Extension to Mini-Cat

Hall Research has added HDMI extension to its Mini-Cat brand with HDBase T-Lite Technology.

As the latest addition to the Mini-Cat brand video extension product line, the UH-1BT extends HDMI or DVI video signals to 230 feet (70m) on a single Cat6 cable.

The unit transmits video and embedded audio without any compression for a 100 percent lossless reproduction. The UH-1BT supports Full-HD (1080p), deep color, HDMI 1.4 3D and 4K video with pass-thru EDID and HDCP support. Secondary data channels such as DDC, CEC, and HPD (Hot-Plug Detect), are also transparently extended. Plug and play operation with no user adjustments offer a truly trouble-free experience.

The UH-1BT is sold as a kit comprising of a local Sender and a remote Receiver each housed in a sturdy metal enclosure. This unit is resolution agnostic, so it can support virtually all PC and HDTV formats. The UH-1BT is competitively list-priced at $399 per set and is currently available.