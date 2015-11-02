tvONE Ships 4K Output Module and CORIOgrapher 2.0 Software

tvONE is now shipping 4K output modules for the CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini, as well as a new version release of the control software for the CORIOmaster systems, CORIOgrapher 2.0.

CORIOmaster systems support 4K through two new modules, the HDMI 4K30 scaling output module (CM-HDMI-4K-SC-1OUT) and the HDMI 4K30/60 input module (CM-HDMI-4K-2IN), both set to ship in December. Both modules are HDMI and HDCP 1.4 compatible and allow resolutions of up to 3840x2160.



With the recent addition of 4K support to CORIOmaster systems, the new CORIOgrapher 2.0 creative video wall design software aims to increase the speed and ease with which custom videowalls can be set up and deployed. Managing collections of displays of diverse sizes, resolutions, and orientations, CORIOgrapher makes the process of creating videowalls a creative pursuit.



CORIOgrapher 2.0's newest features include the ability to use the company's new 4K output module, the addition of Pixel Mode for LED wall integration, and the Offline Configuration Editor with presets. Edge-blending and user-control capability have also been improved. With CORIOgrapher 2.0, users can set the exact dimensions of their displays down to the millimeter or inch. The system also provides the ability to account for bezels and spacing between displays.



To compensate for differences in size among screens, CORIOgrapher 2.0 features Pixel Mode, which enables exact mapping of the source content to the LED display wall. The Offline Configuration Editor aids in the design process by allowing users to create complete videowall layouts from a PC without a connection to the CORIOmaster. Once designed, configurations and presets can be uploaded into the CORIOmaster at any time using a direct connection or over the local area network.