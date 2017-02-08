tvONE Shipping New Modules for CORIOmaster Systems

tvONE is now shipping streaming media and 4K playback input modules (CM-AVIP-IN-1USB-1ETH) and new HDBaseT input module (CM-HDBT-2IN-1ETH) for its CORIOmaster video processors.

tvONE CORIOmaster HDBaseT input module (CM-HDBT-2IN-1ETH)

The new CORIOmaster streaming media and 4K playback module allows digital video from the cloud or the internet to be blended with local media and AV connections, and presented together on a video wall in any desired configuration. Compatible with the CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro, the module offers dual-channel 1080p60 streaming media as well as file playback, via USB3.0, of any resolution up to UHD/4K on the main channel and 1080p60 on the secondary channel. Features include onboard 16GB storage for video/still playback, expandable to 128GB.

Paired with the new streaming media and 4K playback module, the also new, Magenta Encoder-100 is a single-channel encoder capable of resolutions up to 1920x1200 that allow traditional AV signals such as HDMI to be streamed to a video wall. Video streams can be scaled before distribution to reduce bandwidth consumption.

Also new at ISE is the 4K HDBaseT (dual) input module, which allows for the input of uncompressed, high-resolution video from standalone transmitters located up to 150m away (60m for 4K video). The HDBaseT input module also allows for Ethernet to be accessible from distant transmitters. This module can be used with transmitters that support HDBaseT, HDBaseT-Lite, and HDBaseT-Extended mode.

Video wall and edge-blending installations require extension to and from the CORIOmaster product line, and now with the 4K HDBaseT input module, Magenta HD-One transmitters and receivers provide an easy way to extend 4K sources to the CORIOmaster family.

tvONE is also demonstrating CORIOgrapher v2, the latest version of its control software for CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini, and CORIOmaster micro. CORIOgrapher v2 is designed to make the creation of custom video walls faster and easier to set up. With CORIOgrapher v2, users can set the exact dimensions of displays down to the inch, millimeter, or even pixel. Mixing of projectors and displays is also made easier, as the system provides the ability to account for bezels and spacing between displays.

Streaming video and playback of 4K files and 8K still images are now also included in the latest rendition of CORIOgrapher v2. Using tvONE's CORIOgrapher v2 design and control software, users can mix streaming video with 4K files and still images into a single playlist, all from CORIOmaster.