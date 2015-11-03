tvONE Names Nemchev CEO

tvONE has named Denise Nemchev as CEO. Nemchev will lead the company's executive team, comprised of David Van Horn, CFO, David Reynaga, CTO, and Andy Fliss, VP of sales and marketing.

Denise Nemchev

"tvONE is in a strong position in its market with an excellent brand, a strong team, and an enviable reputation for quality and leadership technology," said Nemchev. "I am extremely excited at this opportunity to work with the management to take a great company forward to a new level of growth and success."



Andy Fliss added, "Denise is an authentic and innovative business leader with experience of managing global P&Ls and taking market share. She already knows tvONE well and understands our culture, our markets, and our technologies. We believe that together we can build an exceptional business."



tvONE became an independent company following management buyout of the company from Nortek, Inc. on July 31, 2015.



Nemchev has served as president of the AV segment and VP, business transformation while at Nortek. Previously, she was an executive at Stanley Black & Decker where she held several roles, including nearly 10 years as a president of several global business units.