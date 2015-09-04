Topics

tvONE Lowers Voyager Fiber-Optic Extension Solution Price Point

Video processing equipment supplier tvONE has lowered the price point of the Voyager series, which enables pro AV and digital signage customers to distribute multi-format high-bandwidth signals over fiber.

  • Magenta's Voyager fiber optic signal distribution platform is an interoperable set of transmitters, receivers, distribution amplifiers, and matrix switchers that enables any end-to-end configuration for extension and switching of uncompressed multi-format video and audio, RS-232, and USB 2.0 signals over fiber at distances up to 16.75MI/30KM.


According to the company, Voyager simplifies the integration of digital and analog video and peripheral signals into a single platform that supports HDCP, is dependable, easy to configure and install, with high-density options.


"With our new, lower price level," said Mark Armon, Magenta product manager, "integrators and users can now choose between traditional copper- and fiber-based solutions on functionality and not price alone."


The Voyager's architecture allows each transmitter and receiver to support a wide variety of analog and digital video formats through plug-and-play, field-interchangeable modules. The ability to easily field configure, upgrade, and interchange signal types increases flexibility in specification, procurement, installation, and troubleshooting.


With built-in auto format conversion and delay-free HDCP switching, sources and displays of all supported video types — including HDMI, DVI, and VGA — can be interconnected on the same network without the need for external converters, thereby reducing both cost and the number of potential failure points.


The Voyager series uses a modular building-block approach to deliver hundreds of product configurations with numerous video and auxiliary signal types, fiber types, and component types such as n-port transmitters, daisy-chain receivers, and 8x8 to 320x320 scalable matrix switchers.