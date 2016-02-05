tvONE Introduces 4K Multiviewer & Flexible Control Panel at ISE

The What: tvONE is introducing the 1T-MV-8474 4K Multiviewer & 1T-CL-322-EU Control Panel at ISE in Amsterdam this year.

The What Else: The 1T-MV-8474 4K Multiviewer, the latest product in tvONE’s range of 4K enabled products, can display up to four video windows simultaneously via sixteen different fixed layouts, which can be recalled to present content in a variety of combinations. This could vary from a straight forward Quad split, Picture-In-Picture, Triple, Side-By-Side, Full screen or something more complex with multiple layers.

The 1T-MV-8474 is a flexible Multiviewer and a capable Presentation Switcher making it a good fit for many different user applications. It has seven inputs - 4x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort, 1x VGA/YPbPr supporting resolutions up to 3840x2160@30 on HDMI and 3840x2160@60 via DisplayPort. It is complemented by seven independent stereo analogue inputs which can be assigned and embedded into any of the video streams. It also offers a single scaled HDMI output capable of supporting resolutions up to 3840x2160@30.

The 1T-CL-322-EU Control Panel, which will be on display in multiple locations on the tvONE stand, is an Ethernet based solution for system automation and remote control. It is designed to be flexible but simple to install for both experienced system integrators and the smart home user.

The control panel consists of 15 LED backlit buttons, each programmable for either a single function or for recalling a sequence of commands in a macro. Each macro can be executed with a single button push, recalling up to 16 of the 128 stored commands, allowing the user to create and recall complex scenes or presets.

Programming and configuration of the 1T-CL-322 is done through WebUI, allowing the administrator to manage the control panels functions remotely across a network. A panel emulator allows the programmer to verify functionality and remote system control in real time, this can also be useful for remote system management.

The Bottom Line: The 1T-MV-8474 4K Multiviewer and the 1T-CL-322-EU Control Panel will both be on display at ISE, booth 1-M60.