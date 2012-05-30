RGB Adds H.264 Codecs for Streaming and Recording

Alameda, CA--RGB Spectrum is introducing a new line of H.264 codecs for the streaming and recording of graphics and HD video.

The codec encodes and streams graphics and HD video at up to 1920x1080 and 1600x1200 resolutions, using H.264 high profile compression, which delivers superior image quality compared to the main and baseline profiles used in most other codecs.

An exclusive optional feature of the DSx 264 codec is concurrent recording and streaming. The codec's recording and replay option offers storage to a local USB storage device or external NAS, such as RAIDs or servers.

IP streams can be decoded with commercial off-the-shelf PC software or, where very low latency is required, DSx codecs. For decoder only applications, the value-priced DSx 264D decoder model is available. When decoding, the DSx codec can display one graphics/HD image or four SD images.

Features include on-screen display (OSD) with titling and time code, external time code synchronization, and confidence monitoring. Optional recording and replay offers event marking and variable speed playback. Operation is made simple using an embedded web-based graphical user interface. Multi Channel Manager software provides simultaneous control of multiple DSx units.

The codec is packaged in a compact enclosure. To assist integration, the codec offers Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) as well as external power. A single/dual unit 1RU tray is available for rack mounting.