NAMM To Host Inaugural Celebrity Jam

Carlsbad, CA—BAND FROM TV will host and perform at the NAMM Show’s first annual All-Star Celebrity Jam, which will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Anaheim Convention Center’s main lobby stage, Saturday, January 15, 2011.

Following a tradition of live performances that can only be seen by show attendees, their guests, and invited media during one of the largest musical instrument and products trade shows in the world, NAMM’s All-Star Celebrity Jam promises to be an energetic event that will entertain as well as highlight the importance of recreational music making for all ages and talent levels.

The evening’s concert will feature actors and reality stars who aren’t usually known for their musical talents along with a few surprises. BAND FROM TV will perform a variety of cover tunes and rock n’ roll classics. Members who will be performing at NAMM’s All Star Celebrity Jam include drummer Greg Grunberg of Heroes and NBC’s upcoming love anthology, Love Bites; Hugh Laurie (keyboard & vocals), star of House; Jesse Spencer (violin) and currently starring alongside Laurie on House; Bob Guiney (vocals), who appeared on The Bachelor and is now the daily host of GSN: Live; Adrian Pasdar (guitar), from Heroes and Desperate Housewives and keyboard/vocalist Scott Grimes from American Dad, ER, and most recently, Robin Hood.

“When the global music products industry gathers at the NAMM Show to conduct business for the year, it attracts not only the best musicians in the world, but also those who are famous in professional sports, entertainment and politics," said Joe Lamond, president and CEO, NAMM. "This gives us a fantastic opportunity to promote the fun and many proven benefits of music making for people of all ages. And seeing these folks up on stage, having a blast playing music sends the clearest and most powerful message of all!”

The trade-only, invitation-only NAMM Show hosts more than 1,500 music exhibitors from Thursday, January 13 to Sunday, January 16. New products, networking opportunities, artist demonstrations and continuous live music punctuate an atmosphere of music advocacy and breakthrough music product innovations that will be offered to consumers throughout the year.

Each year more high profile celebrities sign on to support NAMM’s musical messages by agreeing to perform, deliver keynote addresses and record public service announcements for the association’s national Wanna Play? campaign. This past January, NAMM welcomed many celebrities who support recreational music making, including Quincy Jones, Yoko Ono, Gene Simmons, Jason Mraz, Night Ranger, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Robert David Hall (CSI), Gary Sinise, Orianthi, Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars) and Jesse Spencer (House).

For live, up-to-the-minute events during the 2011 NAMM Show, click here or follow www.twitter.com/nammshow and www.twitter.com/scnmag.