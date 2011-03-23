Wharfedale Launches Web-Based System Design Environment

Wharfedale Pro has launched Guru, a comprehensive power amplifier and loudspeaker configuration tool.

With a wizard-driven interface, Guru enables configuration based on criteria such as size of venue, low frequency content, and desired SPL. In addition, Guru can be used as a freely configurable environment for experimentation with different amplifiers, loudspeakers, and connections.

“Guru has a simple graphical user interface that will run on nearly all home computers with an internet connection; it uses a novel subsystem approach to make even ambitious live sound systems within the capabilities of even novice system designers," said Mike Mayne, product manager for IAG pro-audio division and programmer of Guru. "Guru will ensure that your system is properly configured and capable, users can view system status with useful information about the estimated coverage, headroom and output level of an entire system,array or subsystem.”