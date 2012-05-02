ADI Offers Fire Protection Webinar Series

ADI has announced dates for its new Fire Protection and Safety webinar training series.

Register now at: adi.webex.com.

In partnership with Wayne Moore of Hughes Associates, Inc. and Next Knowledge, this training series will cover the critical trends, applications and solutions for fire protection and safety across a number of vertical markets. Attendees will learn first-hand how they can grow their business in these markets, and the discussion will provide knowledge that can be used in sales and consultation with customers interested in fire protection systems.

The courses will cover codes and standards, along with additional protection that goes beyond the requirements.

Webinar schedule (all dates 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. EDT)

June 27 - Healthcare

August 1 - Hospitality

September 19 - Commercial

October 24 - Industrial

November 28 - Large Commercial