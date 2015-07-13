Tripp Lite Introduces HDBaseT Extender Products

Power protection and connectivity solution manufacturer Tripp Lite has introduced a new line of extender products that use HDBaseT technology to transmit uncompressed HDMI digital audio and video, RS-232 serial, and IR control signals over long distances using a single CAT5e/6/6a cable.

The new extenders reduce cable clutter and makes HDBaseT solutions a cost-effective way to transmit signals to digital signs, multimedia classrooms, and home theater installations. Users can further extend the signal range and increase the number of displays by inserting up to five HDBaseT transceivers between the transmitter and receiver — up to 2,000 feet (600 m) at Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K resolution and up to 3,000 feet (900 m) at 1080p resolution.



“HDBaseT products are ideal for customers looking to control costs and simplify complex installations,” said David Posner, Tripp Lite product manager. “We’re looking forward to expanding our line to include HDBaseT solutions with the enhanced functionality of 10/100 Ethernet and Power over HDBaseT.”