DSF Webinar– 25 Gotchas of Digital Signage

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, will kick off its new webinar program series Wednesday September 21st at 2pm EST with “The25 Gotcha’s of Digital Signage” by Mike White, President of Multi-Media Solutions, a commercial A/V Systems Integration Company based in Knoxville, TN.White’s presentation will concentrate on the 25 most memorable business lessons he has learned through experience as an audio visual systems integrator in digital signage.

Alan Brawn, DSF Vice-Chairman and Education Committee Chair said, “We are excited to have someone of Mike White’s caliber present an interesting and informative webinar that will identify the most common pitfalls of which integrators in the digital signage industry should be aware.”

White has served four years on the Infocomm International Board of Directors, was Chairman of Infocomm IQ from 2006 to 2010, and has been a Co-Chair and a speaker for the Infocomm Digital Signage Course at Infocomm 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011. In 2011 White was chosen to host the Infocomm Digital Signage Showcase Booth and Education Theater. He also serves on the Infocomm Faculty as an Adjunct Instructor.

In addition to his service with Infocomm, White is a regular speaker at several national digital signage symposiums, serves on, and is the Chairman, of the Dealer Advisory board for USAV. In concert with Lyle Bunn, he has assembled one of the largest collections of videos for Digital Signage Education for the benefit of the industry: http://www.m-media.com/infocomm11/video.php

White said, “I am honored by this opportunity to serve the industry and thank the Digital Signage Federation for their commitment to industry education.”

