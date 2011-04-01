Crestron Ships onCue Presentation Controller

Crestron is now shipping onCue, the latest of Crestron's AV presentation control systems for classrooms and small meeting rooms.

The onCue BPC-8 Basic Presentation Controller provides teachers with an 8-button keypad controller for one-touch control of classroom presentation systems. Each button provides a pictured icon for power, volume, projector, screen, computer, and DVD control.

“onCue is priced right so all schools can get simple one-touch control in every room,” said Vincent Bruno, Crestron director of marketing. “Now, teachers can control the AV as easy as turning on the lights, and spend more time teaching and less time dealing with the technology.”