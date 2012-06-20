Yamaha Audioversity Expo Heads to Atlanta

- The third annual Yamaha Audioversity Expo will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 1-2, 2012 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. The event is catered toward audio professionals and those interested in gaining in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience of Yamaha Commercial Audio and NEXO products.
- The Yamaha Audioversity Expo will feature digital mixer training seminars including sessions on the new Yamaha CL console, panel discussions with industry professionals, NEXO and Yamaha speaker listening demos featuring live music, line array rigging demonstrations, acoustic prediction software presentations, clinics featuring Dante audio networking solutions, portable sound applications from small to large, and Commercial Installations Solutions.
- A special appearance will be made by the Rolling Showroom housing the new Yamaha CL digital console as well as the latest Yamaha Commercial Audio products. There will be a Q&A session with experts on Yamaha Commercial Audio and NEXO as well as with industry partners.
- This event is free-of-charge and open to the audio community. For those attending from out-of-town, hotel recommendations can also be found on the Audioversity Expo website.
- To register: www.audioversityexpo.com
- For more information: www.yamahacommercialaudiosystems.com
