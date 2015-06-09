Training of the Day: Solutions Summit: Digital Signage

Solutions Summit: Digital Signage is a deep dive into an agency perspective of the future of the dynamic, multi-billion dollar technology that’s transforming communications across every industry--and what this means for AV and IT managers.

At this InfoComm event, you will examine case studies, hear panel discussions with industry experts on key trends and innovative solutions, then see the latest examples of this transformative technology from AOPEN, Chief, Christie Digital, Intuilab, Lumi, PDC, Samsung, SunBriteTV, and Zebra Technology in the classroom's showcase.

The Tuesday Full-day Program includes these sessions:

• Customer Experience, Driving User Experience Transformation

• Conference Overview and Key Insights for your Digital Signage Solution

• Experiential Agencies Panel Discussion

• Modern Integration with Mobile

• Localized Content: Bringing the WOW Moment

• Attendee Roundtable: What Does This All Mean to Me?