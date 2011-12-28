LMG Design Studio Launched in Nashville

LMG, Inc., a national provider of video, audio, and lighting support, officially launched the LMG Design Studio in Nashville, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. The LMG Design Studio is located in the heart of “Music City” within the Bailey’s Building at 408 Broadway, 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37203.

A new concept for LMG and developed by industry veteran Ken Gay, the Nashville studio was designed to provide a hands-on environment for clients to brainstorm and discuss creative ideas, while immersed in the latest live entertainment technology. The LMG Design Studio showcases the latest lightweight LED products, digital lighting, projection, and special effects technology.

“The goal of the studio was to create a space that allows our clients to interact with the latest tools out there and to see how the technology works first hand, while assisting in developing a roadmap on how to bring their visions to a working technical reality,” states Ken Gay.



From left to right: Ken Gay (LMG), Matthew Wiltshire (Mayor's Office), Les Goldberg, Michael Burcham (Entrepreneur Center), Jake Jorgovan (Rabbithole Creative), and Danny Nozell (CTK Management)



LMG hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 7th, to officially open the studio for business, followed by a successful open house on the next day for invited guests from the Nashville music and production industry to see the space in action. LMG’s CEO/President, Les M. Goldberg, cut the ribbon alongside representatives from the Nashville Mayor's Office of Economic and Community Development, as well as Jake Jorgovan of Rabbithole Creative and Danny Nozell from CTK Management/Dolly Parton. LMG recently supported Dolly Parton’s Better Day Tour with video and LED solutions, which just wrapped up a world tour in Australia this month.

“We hope the LMG Design Studio concept will act as a new model for future growth,” states Goldberg. “The nature of technology today requires live visualization – you need to ‘see it to believe it.’ And I promise our new Nashville space will dazzle anyone that steps inside.”