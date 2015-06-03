Touchstone Whisper Lift II Pro Advance Swivel TV Lift

The What: Touchstone Home Products will unveil its new Whisper Lift II Pro Advance Swivel TV Lift at InfoComm 2015.

The What Else: The Whisper Lift II Pro Advance Swivel TV Lift features a bracket that pulls away from the lift mechanism and will swivel up to 60 degrees to each side. It features RF AND IR capability for programming to 3rd party remotes, 12V trigger, programmable lift height memory, and a 33-inch stroke, allowing it to accommodate any style flat panel TV up to 32.5 inches high. Durable with steel construction, it has a linear actuator for quiet and reliable operation, and is easy to install and operate.