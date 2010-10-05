LG Electronics Introduces SuperSign Digital Signage Solutions

SuperSign Premier is an all-in-one, turn-key solution. Previewed earlier this year under the codename signNET, this digital signage solution includes a flat panel display (model M4214C) and the NC2000 media player, which provides access to content management software and starter templates as well as news and weather feeds from CNN, all available at an affordable monthly cost. Right out of the box, digital signage content can be created easily using more than 50 starter templates that are customized for numerous vertical markets. In addition, SuperSign Premier includes a stock image library from iStockphoto that can be used to add a compelling and professional look to any message.

SuperSign Premier works with CNN to display the latest news and information as designated by the user. This alliance with a major news service ensures that end users are not stuck with static content; rather, they can provide customers with fresh promotional and syndicated content. Bundled into more than a dozen different categories such as latest news, business, entertainment, politics, and technology, the end user can select which category will be displayed without paying an additional monthly cost.

Recognizing that SMBs need access to professionally developed content, the SuperSign Premier platform includes LG's Certified Content Providers. Customers have direct access to content partners who can create customized content for their digital signage messaging needs. At launch, content partners include Alchemy, Aspect Productions, Blue Pony and Saddle Ranch Productions. Over time, LG may expand the number of partners in order to bring more variety and expertise to end users.

SuperSign Elite is a hardware and software platform designed for system integrators who need the flexibility of choosing specific LG components to build a customized solution for their end-users. This digital signage solution works with designated LG displays combined with either the LG NC1000 stand alone or NC2000 integrated media players. A simple and reliable system, SuperSign Elite makes implementing customized digital signage easier than ever before.

The media player, when connected to a display, allows users to create dynamic content using pre-loaded templates for information sharing or displaying video segments in Full HD. The intuitive and user-friendly Management Software allows for quick navigation through menus to control networked displays and simultaneously run media files such as video, images, audio and flash.