Industry Bands Hold Charity Concert to Support NSCA Education Foundation

Join the NSCA Education Foundation and The Drunk Unkles June 13, from 9 - 11 p.m., at B.B. King’s Blues Club in Orlando, FL. Stop by any of the sponsors’ booths to receive your free pass to attend the event or visit www.nsca.org to download your printable ticket.

In its 8th year of support for the Foundation, the Drunk Unkles event has raised more than a half of million dollars. The contributions and sponsorships toward this event allow the NSCA Education Foundation to provide scholarships and training opportunities for both new professionals to the industry as well as veterans looking to expand their business within the industry.

The Drunk Unkles started more than 10 years ago as a casual hobby. They performed their first charity fundraising event to help support the family of an industry peer who unexpectedly lost his life. The NSCA Education Foundation has continued this tradition of supporting industry members during InfoComm, the NSCA Systems Integration Expo, individual member causes and other fundraising events throughout the year. The event has grown to become a popular evening event held during the week of InfoComm.

Sponsors to date for the 2013 concert include (and their booth numbers):

* Platinum Sponsor: AMX (#2216)

* Silver Sponsor: SurgeX (#1033)

* Bronze Sponsors: Chief (#3331); Cisco (#2743); FSR (#2259); Liberty AV Solutions (#3753); Mitsubishi (#3701); NEC (#1801); Symetrix (#922); Synnex #3959); and West Penn Wire (#2353)

* Contributing Sponsors: AVI-SPL; BMG Hudson; Cardone Soloman & Associates; Cerami & Associates; and Shen Milsom & Wilke