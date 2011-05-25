Mitsubishi Launches Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America

Irvine, CA--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has established Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc., effective June 1.

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America will sell a line of professional visual systems products including 3D and 2D home theater front projectors, data wall display systems, projectors, LCD digital signage monitors, and professional industrial and photo printers. The new company will also manufacture and sell large-screen 3D DLP Home Cinema televisions and large-screen 3D LaserVue televisions in sizes 73 inches and above for the consumer marketplace. Mitsubishi Electric has withdrawn from the 65-inch and smaller categories of consumer television products in North America.

Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America is acquiring certain manufacturing, sales, and marketing activities of Mitsubishi Digital Electronics America, Inc. The new company plans to expand sales within North America with a business strategy that specializes in a wide range of large-screen visual solution products.

"The demand for information display equipment continues to grow beyond just pictures and images," said Yasushi Moriyama, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America. "There is a significant benefit in being able to present more information on a large display of any kind. We are very excited about using our experience to create a large-screen visual solutions company. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our commitment to the brand, our high-quality products and strong customer service, pre-and-post sales."